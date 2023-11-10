Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PolyMet Mining (PLM)

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN: PLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2023 – PolyMet Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

