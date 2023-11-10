Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PolyMet Mining (PLM)

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN: PLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2023 – PolyMet Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
