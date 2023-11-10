Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $800.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $800.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

