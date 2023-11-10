Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.36.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.