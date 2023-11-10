Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM):

10/31/2023 – Beam Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Beam Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/20/2023 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2023 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2023 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

10/17/2023 – Beam Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Beam Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.80% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

