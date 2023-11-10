Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

