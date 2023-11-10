Reviewing Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 5.83% 8.50% 4.85% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.46 billion 1.92 -$605.20 million $0.20 27.00 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -20.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinross Gold. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.8% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 2 4 5 0 2.27 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $6.12, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

