Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.99M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.