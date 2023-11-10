Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,890 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

