Richard D. Matricaria Sells 8,445 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -119.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.