Richard K. Davis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $387.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.30 and a 200 day moving average of $390.48. The company has a market cap of $363.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

