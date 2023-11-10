Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.71. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.