RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$24.50 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.25.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.30 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.24.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.