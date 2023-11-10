Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $40.23. Roblox shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 15,171,403 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Roblox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

