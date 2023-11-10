Roel C. Campos Acquires 1,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,668.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 53.72. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RM. Stephens decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 3,461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

