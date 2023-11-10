Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$219.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$219.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$194.00.

Shares of WN opened at C$164.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.51. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

