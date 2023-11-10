Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$219.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$219.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$194.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston
George Weston Stock Performance
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.