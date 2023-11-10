Royal Bank of Canada Increases Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSI opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

