Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$18.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSI. Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.82.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3794147 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.