Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.81.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$53.64 and a 1 year high of C$82.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.