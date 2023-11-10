Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

RY stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,281 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,757 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

