Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
