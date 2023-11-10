Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

