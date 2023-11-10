Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,993 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,844,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,661,728.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.

EMO stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

