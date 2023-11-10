Safe Price Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00008076 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $62.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00145596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025026 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 113.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00209108 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.