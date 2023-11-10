Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

