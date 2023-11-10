Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 87,113 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,212,670.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,669,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $2,792,780.00.

Samsara Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

