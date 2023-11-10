Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $122,225.55 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 769,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,805,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60.

Samsara Stock Down 4.9 %

IOT stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.