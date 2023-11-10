Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.79. 52,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 126,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 482.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.