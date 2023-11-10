Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 242 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,521.43 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.48).
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
