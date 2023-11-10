Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 242 ($2.99) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,521.43 and a beta of 0.70. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 233.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.48).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

