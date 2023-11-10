Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,580,000 after acquiring an additional 892,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

