Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

