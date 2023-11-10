Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

