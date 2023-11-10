SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 4,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 7.82%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics.

