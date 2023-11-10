SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92, Briefing.com reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $45.73 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

