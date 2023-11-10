SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $98,070,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 122,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 185,726 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

