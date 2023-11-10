SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.28.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,340.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,131 shares of company stock worth $4,444,214. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

