Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

