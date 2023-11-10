Sepio Capital LP Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $75.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.