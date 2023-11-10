Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $54.27 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.