Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

