Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

