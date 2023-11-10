Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 195,418 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,418 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

