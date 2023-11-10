Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

