Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1,578.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

