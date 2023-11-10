Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.