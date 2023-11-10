Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $591.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

