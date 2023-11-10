Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNH opened at $539.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

