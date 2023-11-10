Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Progressive by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Progressive by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 487,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.75. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

