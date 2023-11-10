Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,762 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
