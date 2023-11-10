Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 429,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

