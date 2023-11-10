Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 27,622 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv



Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

