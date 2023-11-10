Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

